Gertrude's
1201 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008, USA
| +1 480-719-8600
Sat, Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 10:30am - 9pm
Great Chef In The DesertGertrude's Restaurant at the Desert Botanical Garden is a destination in itself. Chef Matt Taylor is making wonderful food in a special setting.
You can come to the Desert Botanical Garden and get directly into Gertrude's named for the lady who founded the gardens decades ago.
Reservations are definitely a good idea. We sat on the outdoor patio and enjoyed delicious cocktails and wine with out excellent meal.