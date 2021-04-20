Where are you going?
Gertrude's

1201 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008, USA
Website
| +1 480-719-8600
Sat, Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 10:30am - 9pm

Gertrude's Restaurant at the Desert Botanical Garden is a destination in itself. Chef Matt Taylor is making wonderful food in a special setting.

You can come to the Desert Botanical Garden and get directly into Gertrude's named for the lady who founded the gardens decades ago.

Reservations are definitely a good idea. We sat on the outdoor patio and enjoyed delicious cocktails and wine with out excellent meal.
By Jack MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

