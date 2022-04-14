Germantown Neighborhood
This neighborhood north of downtown was settled in the 1850s by German immigrants, which explains both its name and its annual Oktoberfest celebration. Several of those early residents started meatpacking businesses, so it also makes sense that the neighborhood evolved into a culinary hotbed. Among the first notable Germantown hot spots, City House has remained a top choice for its rustic Italian cuisine made with Southern ingredients and its hip, unassuming vibe. Other restaurants like Rolf and Daughters, 5th and Taylor, and Henrietta Red have helped propel the local food scene into the national spotlight. The neighborhood's apartments, condos, and historic homes benefit by proximity to things beyond restaurants, too, like the Nashville Farmers' Market and the Nashville Sounds baseball stadium.