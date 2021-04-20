German Village Guesthouse 748 Jaeger St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA

Boutique Hotel Experience In An Historic Neighborhood Located in the heart of historic German Village, the German Village Guest House elevates the traditional idea of a bed and breakfast. Where many old city neighborhoods filled with brick row houses and cobblestone streets have gone for kitsch as they develop, German Village goes for elegance. And the German Village Guest House follows suit 100%.



Starting with a simple and elegant flag welcoming guests, GVGH goes for hip, not homely. There are 3 rooms in the Guest House, each decorated with comfortable and modern designer furnishings. Rooms range from $175-210 per night - depending upon the room and day of the week. They also offer suites with kitchens that start at $225 per night. Breakfast and other amenities are included.



The German Village Guest House is ranked #1 on Trip Advisor, and was voted the best hotel/inn in 614 Magazine's Best of Columbus reader poll.



One guest raved online, "Staying at the inn imparted a sense of being a part of the community instead of a tourist." Another said, "It feels too cosmopolitan, too old and too stylish to be Columbus." Just another little surprise from a surprisingly cool city.



www.gvguesthouse.com