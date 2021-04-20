German National Museum
The largest museum of its kind in the country, the German National Museum explores the country’s history through a heady mix of art, science, technology, and culture. Founded in 1852 by Franconian merchant Hans Philipp Werner, Freiherr von und zu Aufsess, it boasts 26 different sections and over 1.3 million objects, with more than 20,000 on display at any one time. The highlights are too numerous to list, but range from Paleolithic hand axes and the first pocket watch in the world to portraits by Albrecht Dürer and exhibitions on the Bauhaus movement. The museum also has several archives, a numismatic collection, a Department of Prints and Drawings that deals with graphic arts, and the largest collection of historical musical instruments in Europe. For even more, visit the affiliated Kaiserburg Museum, which includes weapons, suits of armor, archaeological items, and more relating to the Middle Ages.