German Bakery
292, Koregaon Park, North Main Road, Ragvilas Society, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
| +91 20 3939 5552
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 11:30pm
Unwind at the German BakeryBang opposite the swanky new Starbucks stands a Pune landmark, the German Bakery.
This once bohemian hangout has undergone a chic transformation of its own. Three years ago, an attack on the property forced the establishment to shut down, but things are back on track now. The café is packed (stringent security withstanding), the atmosphere is vibrant, and the food is good.
The café is on the corner of North Main Road and Lane A, with the courtyard facing the busy street. Yet the noise is muted. Bamboo blinds shut out the traffic chaos outside and the Mediterranean vibe of the blue mosaic tables and white chairs adds to the sense of calm.
This is a great place to chill over a light meal. Soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, and pies are all available. If you’re looking for Indian flavors try the much-loved Kheema Pav (curried mince, usually mutton, served with buns).
But don't forget the ever-popular desserts: There are delicious brownies, cheesecakes, muffins, and chocolates.