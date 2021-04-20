Germack Coffee Roasting Co.
2517 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
| +1 313-566-0062
Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Wed 7:30am - 4:30pm
Thur, Fri 7:30am - 5pm
Sat 7am - 5pm
Coffee and Tea Drinkers' Mecca in Eastern MarketGermack began in Detroit in 1924 as the Germack Pistachio Company and is the oldest roaster of pistachio nuts in the United States.
Today, it occupies more than double the retail space it once did and sells more than just nuts—now the highlight is, in my opinion, its artisan coffee and tea shop.
It has been in its current location in Eastern Market since 1985 and if you're already in the market area, it's a can't-miss. If you are not, it is worth an extra trip just to shop at Germack or enjoy an excellent cup of tea or coffee.
The market, spice shop, and cafe is a food-and-drink-lover's dream, and features local products.