Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Germack Coffee Roasting Co.

2517 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
Website
| +1 313-566-0062
Coffee and Tea Drinkers' Mecca in Eastern Market Detroit Michigan United States

More info

Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Wed 7:30am - 4:30pm
Thur, Fri 7:30am - 5pm
Sat 7am - 5pm

Coffee and Tea Drinkers' Mecca in Eastern Market

Germack began in Detroit in 1924 as the Germack Pistachio Company and is the oldest roaster of pistachio nuts in the United States.

Today, it occupies more than double the retail space it once did and sells more than just nuts—now the highlight is, in my opinion, its artisan coffee and tea shop.

It has been in its current location in Eastern Market since 1985 and if you're already in the market area, it's a can't-miss. If you are not, it is worth an extra trip just to shop at Germack or enjoy an excellent cup of tea or coffee.

The market, spice shop, and cafe is a food-and-drink-lover's dream, and features local products.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points