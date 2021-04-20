Ride the quiet Georgian Trail
While Collingwood also offers more aggressive two-wheel action in the form of biking downhill Blue Mountain, the serene Georgian Trail is perfect for light exercise or a bicycle day-trip. A 32-kilometre, crushed-gravel path stretches quietly westward from Collingwood's Harbourview Park and ends near Meaford Harbour in the West. In between you'll find access to Craigleith's beaches and Thornbury's neat shops and delicious waterview restos. Better yet, pack a lunch and find a rest spot with a bench and babbling creek.