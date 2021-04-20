Tribute to Georgia's Sports History
A museum devoted to sports has the potential to be dull, particularly if you're not an avid sports fan, but Macon's Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is much more. The Hall of Fame is the nation's largest state sports museum. It started as a way to honor the athletes to come out of and impact the state. Past inductees include baseball greats Hank Aaron, Jackie Robinson and Ty Cobb, former Atlanta
Braves coach Bobby Cox, golfer Bobby Jones, boxer Evander Holyfield and many others. The museum has items from athletes, mementoes from the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games and information on the longstanding rivalry between the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech football teams.