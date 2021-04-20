Where are you going?
Georgia Restaurant [CLOSED]

Santa Fe, NM, USA
The new restaurant Georgia (situated next door to the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum) is housed in a 100-year-old restored building with simple, contemporary American food and locally-sourced ingredients. The handsome, minimalist dining room is a perfect spot to dine on chef Brett Sparman’s rack of lamb or steak frites with red wine reduction as the artist herself looks on via a pixelated photograph by NYC artist Alex Cao. If weather is accommodating, don't miss a seat on the lovely, well-lit patio.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

