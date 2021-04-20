Georgetown Waterfront Park 3303 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA

Georgetown Green Once upon a time, there was a run-down parking lot located under the Whitehurst Freeway leading into Washington, D.C. It wasn’t a place that anyone, even someone who needed to park a car, would think of coming. Thanks to the persistent efforts of the citizens of Georgetown, that rundown parking lot has been transformed into a much welcomed and needed piece of green space. Completed in 2011, Georgetown Waterfront Park is the newest multi-use urban park in D.C.



One of the main features of the park is a path that runs along the natural curve of the river. It’s perfect for strolling and is extremely popular for joggers and bicyclists connecting with the Capital Crescent Trail.



At one end of the park is a mixed-use complex called the Washington Harbour. There, you’ll find a few waterside restaurants where you can eat while enjoying views of the Kennedy Center, Roosevelt Island, the Key Bridge, and the skyline of Rosslyn, Virginia. It’s a perfect place for a bit of happy hour. If you have little ones with you, this is a great little spot for letting them run around. During the warmer months, the water fountain is turned on, and it's popular for kids who enjoy darting in between the waterspouts. During the winter months, the open space at Washington Harbour turns into an outdoor skating rink.



The highway is still here, but what was once a scary place is now a spot I come to when I need a break from shopping in Georgetown!



