Georgetown
Georgetown, Washington, DC, USA
Take a Stroll Through an Elegant NeighborhoodGeorgetown, located along the Potomac River, is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. Back in colonial times, it served as a port and major commercial center. Today, it remains a popular destination for shoppers; you can find most of the commercial establishments along Wisconsin Avenue and M Street.
The upscale, residential neighborhood is filled with tree-lined streets, elegant colonial-style townhomes, and charming little gardens. This is a very classy neighborhood.
One of my favorite streets is P Street, east of Wisconsin Ave – it’s one of the few cobblestone streets with the remnants of the tracks of the trolleys that once shuttled people between here and downtown D.C.
If you're looking for a break from sightseeing on the Mall, come to Georgetown for a bit of shopping and then stray off the beaten path, down a side street or two – it's a very pretty neighborhood for an urban walk.