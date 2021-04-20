Georgetown Georgetown, Seattle, WA, USA

Make Some Noise at HONK! Fest West Each June, in partnership with the Fremont Solstice Parade, HONK! Fest West comes to Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood, bringing a high-decibel array of marching bands, drum corps, samba lines — anything and everything acoustic and mobile that makes noise. This free, 3-day, family-friendly community music festival aims to promote community street band culture. Costumes and audience participation are strongly encouraged, and the marching bands don spectacular and fantastical matching “uniforms” as they stroll the streets. The party continues as HONK! Fest joins the Solstice Parade and gives free musical performances all day in Gasworks Park.