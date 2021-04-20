Worth the long wait

The first thing you notice about Georgetown cupcake is the long line extending several blocks from the door. They do help quicken things up by having a staff member come by with the menu to the people in queue so you can be ready with a selection before entering the shop. Once inside, you can take sometime to look at all the cupcakes and make selections but having the menu beforehand immensely helps narrow down the search. I recommend the red velvet cupcake!