Georgetown Cupcake

3301 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
+1 202-333-8448
Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

From Magnolia’s cameo in Sex and the City to Sprinkles’ pink “ATM” machine in Beverly Hills, the cupcake craze has swept across America. Thanks to the deliciousness of Georgetown Cupcake and their dedicated DC Cupcakes television series, the District has become one of the epicenters of this sweet tooth madness. Sugar cravers line up for blocks at their small Georgetown shop to get a taste of the day’s flavorful, moist treats, including favorites like Peanut Butter Fudge, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Red Velvet. If waiting in line sounds unappealing, get your cupcakes delivered—you can watch the behind-the-scenes “Cupcake Cam” livestream while you wait. (Gluten-free and vegan options are also available.)
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Chaitri Aroskar
almost 7 years ago

Worth the long wait

The first thing you notice about Georgetown cupcake is the long line extending several blocks from the door. They do help quicken things up by having a staff member come by with the menu to the people in queue so you can be ready with a selection before entering the shop. Once inside, you can take sometime to look at all the cupcakes and make selections but having the menu beforehand immensely helps narrow down the search. I recommend the red velvet cupcake!
