Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate

3200 Mount Vernon Hwy, Mt Vernon, VA 22121, USA
Website
| +1 703-780-2000
Presidential dentures Mount Vernon Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 4pm

Presidential dentures

For over 45 years, Mount Vernon was the home of American Revolutionary War General and first U.S. President George Washington. By looking and walking around his once 8,000 acre plantation, one can learn about Washington's personal life, character, tastes, passions (his number one being farming), and visions for the nascent United States of America.

As a man often perpetuated by myth and legend, the estate debunks the biggest one of all...Washington's teeth. Throughout his life, he was plagued with gum problems and abscessd teeth. By the time he was President in 1791, he only had one tooth left. He never had wooden teeth; actually it was a combination of hippopotamus ivory, various human and animal teeth, whale bone. That must be so uncomfortable, no wonder why he never smiled!
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points