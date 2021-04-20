George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum
2943 SMU Boulevard
| +1 214-200-4300
More info
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
The Presidential Palace Of DallasSet on the sprawling campus of SMU, the Bush Center is an engrossing, entertaining look at the 43rd president's terms that also aims to be educational, too. With a bright and expansive interior, the attraction never feels too big to get lost in. Traipse through highlights of the Bush tenure and get a bird's-eye view of his triumphs and tribulations while in office ... from the office. A replica of the Oval Office is a must-visit, as is the reflective exhibit on 9/11. Stop into Cafe 43 for healthy, continental plates.
over 6 years ago
the bush library
whatever your political views, the newly opened george w. bush library is worth a visit. on a recent trip, the oscar de la renta exhibit of laura bush's gowns and suits (along with many other ladies' gorgeous frocks) was stunning! for permanent exhibits, my favorites included the 9/11 memorial, the replica of the oval office, and the video of his daughters, jenna and barbara, describing his lighter side. it's situated next to SMU's campus, so don't miss a stroll through the grounds after your visit.