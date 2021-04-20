George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum 2943 SMU Boulevard

More info Sun 12pm - 5pm Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

The Presidential Palace Of Dallas Set on the sprawling campus of SMU, the Bush Center is an engrossing, entertaining look at the 43rd president's terms that also aims to be educational, too. With a bright and expansive interior, the attraction never feels too big to get lost in. Traipse through highlights of the Bush tenure and get a bird's-eye view of his triumphs and tribulations while in office ... from the office. A replica of the Oval Office is a must-visit, as is the reflective exhibit on 9/11. Stop into Cafe 43 for healthy, continental plates.