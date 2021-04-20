Where are you going?
George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

2943 SMU Boulevard
Website
| +1 214-200-4300
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Set on the sprawling campus of SMU, the Bush Center is an engrossing, entertaining look at the 43rd president's terms that also aims to be educational, too. With a bright and expansive interior, the attraction never feels too big to get lost in. Traipse through highlights of the Bush tenure and get a bird's-eye view of his triumphs and tribulations while in office ... from the office. A replica of the Oval Office is a must-visit, as is the reflective exhibit on 9/11. Stop into Cafe 43 for healthy, continental plates.
By Farah Fleurima , AFAR Local Expert

eva hevron
over 6 years ago

whatever your political views, the newly opened george w. bush library is worth a visit. on a recent trip, the oscar de la renta exhibit of laura bush's gowns and suits (along with many other ladies' gorgeous frocks) was stunning! for permanent exhibits, my favorites included the 9/11 memorial, the replica of the oval office, and the video of his daughters, jenna and barbara, describing his lighter side. it's situated next to SMU's campus, so don't miss a stroll through the grounds after your visit.

