City Sightseeing Glasgow

There’s no better way to discover Glasgow’s rich history and fabulous landmarks than to take this city tour. Head to George Square, home to the City Chambers and purchase a ticket for the double-decker bus at the Visitor Information Center on 11 George Square. Now make a bee-line to the bus stop (you can’t miss the iconic red buses). Head upstairs to the alfresco level put on the headsets and be dazzled by audio commentary from rock star Scottish historian Neil Oliver from the acclaimed BBC TV series A History of Scotland. For first-time visitors and return guests, this tour gives a super introduction to the city as it weaves through the downtown route passing by 24 sites. You can hop off, visit a free museum, or eat lunch in the neighborhood of your choice then afterward hop on to resume the tour. Service is every 30 minutes. If you decide to stay for the entire bus journey the tour lasts nearly two hours. Tickets are valid for two days.



