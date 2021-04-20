George Square
Glasgow G2 1DH, UK
| +44 141 287 8349
Photo by Stephen Smith
Glasgow's Literary HeartGiven the city's storied literary heritage it is only fitting that its main central square is scattered with telling reference points. The square is populated with statues of greats including Robert Burns, Thomas Campbell and Sir Walter Scott and engraved into the paving stones outside the Concert Hall and Scottish Music Centre is poetry by another local hero, Edwin Morgan.
almost 7 years ago
City Sightseeing Glasgow
There’s no better way to discover Glasgow’s rich history and fabulous landmarks than to take this city tour. Head to George Square, home to the City Chambers and purchase a ticket for the double-decker bus at the Visitor Information Center on 11 George Square. Now make a bee-line to the bus stop (you can’t miss the iconic red buses). Head upstairs to the alfresco level put on the headsets and be dazzled by audio commentary from rock star Scottish historian Neil Oliver from the acclaimed BBC TV series A History of Scotland. For first-time visitors and return guests, this tour gives a super introduction to the city as it weaves through the downtown route passing by 24 sites. You can hop off, visit a free museum, or eat lunch in the neighborhood of your choice then afterward hop on to resume the tour. Service is every 30 minutes. If you decide to stay for the entire bus journey the tour lasts nearly two hours. Tickets are valid for two days.