George Hotel Hamburg
Barcastraße 3, 22087 Hamburg, Germany
| +49 40 2800300
Photo courtesy of The George Hotel Hamburg
George Hotel HamburgThis boutique hotel, located in the vibrant St. Georg district, has a distinctly British theme, from its sophisticated name to its dapper decor, which includes Osborne & Little wallpaper, chesterfield armchairs, and rocking chairs with Union Jack cushions. Guests will also find colonial style in the form of exotic wooden furnishings and dark timber floors, as well as Italian flavors at Restaurant DaCaio, which serves classic dishes like black truffle tagliatelle and flambéed king prawns. There’s also a bar specializing in cocktails made with rare spirits, an elegant library, a small garden, and a light-filled spa.
The immaculately appointed rooms, including seven suites, feature a refined earth-tone color scheme, monochrome bathrooms, and a mix of art, fashion, and historic photos on the walls. In summer, the rooftop Campari Lounge is a wonderful place to sip drinks while watching the sun set over the Alster.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The George, a fantastic hotel in Hamburg
If I have to define this hotel in a few words I would say that is a sexy, masculine, kind of british, elegant, sober and warm place to stay. If this hotel was a person it would definitely be a clever British gentleman with a mysterious dark side. Our room was amazing. Faint light, a perfect mix between classic and edgy furniture, a marvellous bed, soft pillows, a sexy black shower and an exquisite attention to details. The George has an amazing restaurant and bar, Da Caio. On a Saturday night the atmosphere at the bar was quite sophisticated… It felt like this was the place to be in Hamburg. If you want to pamper yourself a little bit, you can make an appointment at the Marrakesh style Spa. And if you are a little nerd like me, you will love enjoying a cup of tea in their library. We really enjoyed our stay, so If you happen to visit Hamburg, don’t hesitate and book your accommodation in this gorgeous hotel.