George Hotel Hamburg

The George, a fantastic hotel in Hamburg

If I have to define this hotel in a few words I would say that is a sexy, masculine, kind of british, elegant, sober and warm place to stay. If this hotel was a person it would definitely be a clever British gentleman with a mysterious dark side. Our room was amazing. Faint light, a perfect mix between classic and edgy furniture, a marvellous bed, soft pillows, a sexy black shower and an exquisite attention to details. The George has an amazing restaurant and bar, Da Caio. On a Saturday night the atmosphere at the bar was quite sophisticated… It felt like this was the place to be in Hamburg. If you want to pamper yourself a little bit, you can make an appointment at the Marrakesh style Spa. And if you are a little nerd like me, you will love enjoying a cup of tea in their library. We really enjoyed our stay, so If you happen to visit Hamburg, don’t hesitate and book your accommodation in this gorgeous hotel.