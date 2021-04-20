George Harrison Park
Stormill, Randburg, South Africa
Beginning of Gold in South AfricaNothing more than this rusted and lightly colored sign, along with a non-imposing stone wall, marks one of the most important sites in the history of South Africa.
This facade is the entrance to what is now George Harrison Park, a plot of land that sits empty and unused. The city of Johannesburg has plans to develop it further. However, for now it is a lonely site upon which gold was once discovered sparking a rush of jobs, wealth and opportunity that forever changed the fabric of South Africa.
George Harrison is one of the early prospectors who was granted a claim.