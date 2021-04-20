Where are you going?
George Harrison Park

Stormill, Randburg, South Africa
Beginning of Gold in South Africa Randburg South Africa

Beginning of Gold in South Africa

Nothing more than this rusted and lightly colored sign, along with a non-imposing stone wall, marks one of the most important sites in the history of South Africa.

This facade is the entrance to what is now George Harrison Park, a plot of land that sits empty and unused. The city of Johannesburg has plans to develop it further. However, for now it is a lonely site upon which gold was once discovered sparking a rush of jobs, wealth and opportunity that forever changed the fabric of South Africa.

George Harrison is one of the early prospectors who was granted a claim.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
