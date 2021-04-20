Genting Highlands Genting Highlands, Pahang, Malaysia

Chocolate Stirring You're sitting at an outdoor cafe with your friends, enjoying the cool highland air. The waiter serves mouth-watering cakes and pastries. Then he places in front of you a little tray with a glass of hot milk and a ceramic tumbler containing two long chocolate spirals and a stick with a chocolate triangle at one end. You look at everything, wondering what to do, when one of your friends tells you to stir and melt the chocolates slowly into the milk to make your own hot chocolate!



I had been to Genting Highlands a few times in the past, a place famous for its amusement parks and the only casino in Malaysia, but I had never had this special hot chocolate before, served at one of the hotels' cafe. Thank God Genting is only 45 mins away from Kuala Lumpur, so I'll definitely be going back for this unique chocolatey experience soon.