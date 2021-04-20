Where are you going?
Gent

Ghent, Belgium
In Gent Ghent Belgium
In Gent

This is not the first time I post about Gent, it will probably not be the last time either. Such beauty cannot be kept to one self. It must be shared with the world.

I love a nice sunset, like maybe most of you but to experience a Gent sunset is something else. When the sunset light hits the intricate architecture of the buildings, flanking the canal, it's something else. The bricks get these wonderful warm tones that makes them even more beautiful than usual.

The atmosphere is so relaxed, people sitting down on both sides of the canal enjoying food or a conversation with friends.

The words simply do not do this town justice. One should hop on a plane, train or automobile and go see it for him/herself.

By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
