Exploring Geneva by Water
One of the loveliest ways to familiarize yourself with Geneva is by taking its bright yellow water taxis, known as mouettes. Since the city is essentially bisected by the south end of Lake Geneva, these ferries provide an ideal mode of transport for locals traveling between their home neighborhoods and their places of work each day. The boats are also a pleasurable way for visitors to take in some of the prettiest sights in town, as the locals do—including historic buildings, flower-lined lakeside promenades, boats at anchor, and the watery plume of the Jet d’Eau, a dramatic fountain marking the spot where the lake empties into the Rhône River.
You’ll get an introduction to Swiss culture and hospitality—including award-winning cuisine and personal service—when you fly to Geneva with SWISS.
