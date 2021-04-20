Where are you going?
Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland
Graffiti Car

No bid deal, just a car with graffiti overgrown with weeds in a skate park.
By Matt Opsahl

Exploring Geneva by Water

One of the loveliest ways to familiarize yourself with Geneva is by taking its bright yellow water taxis, known as mouettes. Since the city is essentially bisected by the south end of Lake Geneva, these ferries provide an ideal mode of transport for locals traveling between their home neighborhoods and their places of work each day. The boats are also a pleasurable way for visitors to take in some of the prettiest sights in town, as the locals do—including historic buildings, flower-lined lakeside promenades, boats at anchor, and the watery plume of the Jet d’Eau, a dramatic fountain marking the spot where the lake empties into the Rhône River.

