Generator Paris
9-11 Place du Colonel Fabien, 75010 Paris, France
| +33 1 70 98 84 00
Photo courtesy of Generator Hostels
Generator ParisThe Generator brand was designed to attract cost-conscious, indie-minded travelers, and this flagship Paris location—opened in 2015 in the lively 10th Arrondissement—nails that mandate from the minute you check in under the flashing, theater-style marquee. A vibrant scene unfolds in the shared spaces, which include a garden conservatory, the lobby-level Café Fabien (outfitted with foosball and ping-pong tables), a rooftop lounge (ringed by hammocks, a bar, and Montmartre views), and a subterranean club with a Metro-inspired design. After working, mingling, or savoring a bite in the social areas, head up to one of the 920 beds, which are located either in private bedrooms (with private or shared baths) or hostel-style rooms (which sleep up to 10 in bunk beds and are available in co-ed and female-only configurations).
Crisp, Scandinavian-inspired décor rules throughout, and shared rooms come with useful touches like full-length mirrors, privacy screens, under-bed storage, and USB outlets; towels and bath products are available for an additional fee. Private rooms have desks and towels, while the top-category Premium Terrace option goes all-out with robes, toiletries, free water and snacks, and a small outdoor area. Everyone enjoys free Wi-Fi, making it easy to follow the new friends you made over drinks on the rooftop.
over 5 years ago
Generator Paris, situated in a well-heeled spot in the 10th arrondissement, is the city's inexpensive answer to a room with a beautiful view. On a crisp fall day, I checked into what I thought would be a bland excuse for a hotel. Hostels and I were distant cousins: our relationship was probably going to be iffy. But the largest of the design-driven brand’s nine properties across eight European cities is a presence the moment you walk into the lobby. With its Mondrian-inspired reception desk and a lit marquee with luminous cache of bulbs, you feel as though you’re going to the movies in the 1950’s. I half expected a vintage popcorn machine around the corner. With over 900 beds that include large single-unit bedrooms with gorgeous views of Montmartre and Sacré-Coeur, the hostel is consciously cinematic. The vibe is a hip mix of Parisian flea markets to concrete/industrial textures. A Morocco-style chill-out space on the upper level has wood pallets and kilim sectionals; a curved concrete staircase surreptitiously leads to a bar that lends an air of a secret Parisian metro party. Perhaps my favorite aspect of this hostel is the roof terrace, which gives you unabashed views of Montmartre and Sacré-Coeur, complete with a pop-up crêpe stand. For rooms that start from €25 per night, consider this a hip and affordable enclave in a city known for its joie de vivre, Champagne and room rates fit for Louis XIV.