Generator Paris 9-11 Place du Colonel Fabien, 75010 Paris, France

Photo courtesy of Generator Hostels

Generator Paris The Generator brand was designed to attract cost-conscious, indie-minded travelers, and this flagship Paris location—opened in 2015 in the lively 10th Arrondissement—nails that mandate from the minute you check in under the flashing, theater-style marquee. A vibrant scene unfolds in the shared spaces, which include a garden conservatory, the lobby-level Café Fabien (outfitted with foosball and ping-pong tables), a rooftop lounge (ringed by hammocks, a bar, and Montmartre views), and a subterranean club with a Metro-inspired design. After working, mingling, or savoring a bite in the social areas, head up to one of the 920 beds, which are located either in private bedrooms (with private or shared baths) or hostel-style rooms (which sleep up to 10 in bunk beds and are available in co-ed and female-only configurations).



Crisp, Scandinavian-inspired décor rules throughout, and shared rooms come with useful touches like full-length mirrors, privacy screens, under-bed storage, and USB outlets; towels and bath products are available for an additional fee. Private rooms have desks and towels, while the top-category Premium Terrace option goes all-out with robes, toiletries, free water and snacks, and a small outdoor area. Everyone enjoys free Wi-Fi, making it easy to follow the new friends you made over drinks on the rooftop.