Generator Paris , situated in a well-heeled spot in the 10th arrondissement, is the city's inexpensive answer to a room with a beautiful view. On a crisp fall day, I checked into what I thought would be a bland excuse for a hotel. Hostels and I were distant cousins: our relationship was probably going to be iffy. But the largest of the design-driven brand’s nine properties across eight European cities is a presence the moment you walk into the lobby. With its Mondrian-inspired reception desk and a lit marquee with luminous cache of bulbs, you feel as though you’re going to the movies in the 1950’s. I half expected a vintage popcorn machine around the corner. With over 900 beds that include large single-unit bedrooms with gorgeous views of Montmartre and Sacré-Coeur, the hostel is consciously cinematic. The vibe is a hip mix of Parisian flea markets to concrete/industrial textures. A Morocco-style chill-out space on the upper level has wood pallets and kilim sectionals; a curved concrete staircase surreptitiously leads to a bar that lends an air of a secret Parisian metro party. Perhaps my favorite aspect of this hostel is the roof terrace, which gives you unabashed views of Montmartre and Sacré-Coeur, complete with a pop-up crêpe stand. For rooms that start from €25 per night, consider this a hip and affordable enclave in a city known for its joie de vivre, Champagne and room rates fit for Louis XIV.