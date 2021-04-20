Generator Miami
3120 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
| +1 786-496-5730
Photo courtesy of Generator Hostels
Generator MiamiWhy we love it: A chic but affordable stay right on Collins Avenue
The Highlights:
- Chances to lodge with likeminded travelers
- Chef-driven, locally sourced food and drink
- Free weekly programming for guests, like beach yoga and guest DJs
The Review:
Generator has won over savvy travelers worldwide with its affordable, hostel-inspired accommodations, and the brand’s newest Miami location is no different. Rooms start at just $23 at the Collins Avenue property, where visitors are invited to share beachside lodging for novel travel experiences in modern and thoughtful interiors. If the adult-friendly bunk rooms aren’t your speed, check into a variety of private guestrooms and luxury suites, which come complete with international adapters, Netflix, and a Smeg mini-fridge of craft beer.
The buzz factor continues at The Jim & Neesie, a restaurant featuring bespoke cocktails like the Negroni Supreme (with raspberry-and-pistachio gin and Bell Pepper Campari) or the Perfect Dirty Martini (with olive brine and truffle pecorino spray). Stay put for chef Daniel Roy’s flavor-packed plates, including crackling salmon, cacio e pepe, and citrus roasted carrots with pesto and spiced yogurt. Post-meal, it’s easy to linger in the lobby thanks to bright and playful details from Argent Design, including mid-century rocking chairs and a pillow room with Moroccan-style seating—a great way to get to know thy neighbor. Expect more social opportunities as the stay goes on, from free beach yoga classes on Saturdays to guest DJs on the regular.