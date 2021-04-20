Generator Hostel Dublin Smithfield, Dublin 7, Ireland

Luxury For Much Less in Dublin Luxury hostels are a huge thing right now in Europe, and it really isn't hard to understand why.



Think hipster hangout meets boutique hotel at hostel prices.



Sounds too good to be true? Trust me, it isn't. Such places really do exist, and the Generator Hostel in Dublin is the living proof of this.



The hostel has gigantic common areas, all the facilities of a traditional hostel, free wifi throughout, private and dorm rooms and a bunch of things to do (giant screen for football nights, pool tables and such!).



What's really cool about this place, as if everything else wasn't enough, is the modern decor. Artsy graffiti, whiskey-bottle chandeliers and colorful furniture make for a whimsical and highly enjoyable place to spend a few nights.



Prices start at 9 euros for a dorm and 22.50 for a private - which is more than fair for the quality of the place.