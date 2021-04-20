General Store
1801 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
| +1 310-751-6393
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm
"General" in the Most General Sense of the WordWhenever I stumble into these refreshingly curated shops, my brain goes a-tingling.
Mixtapes on actual cassettes? Check.
Geometric shapes galore? Check.
Teepee changing room? Check.
Southwestern rug? Check.
Succulents? Check.
I'm beginning to think I overlooked the radness of Venice.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
functional + deliberate (and pretty)
A boutique is a success when it goes a step further than "I need all of this" to "I want this to be my living space."
General Store in Venice Beach, the child of the original in San Francisco's Outer Sunset, is a deliberate offering of local artisan furniture, clothing, tools, books, household goods, jewelry, and "a little bit of everything useful."
Each product is selected with thoughtfulness and care as a brand they support in mission, passion, and aesthetic. Worth a visit, even if to just be inspired by the visual feast!
