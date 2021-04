A boutique is a success when it goes a step further than "I need all of this" to "I want this to be my living space."General Store in Venice Beach, the child of the original in San Francisco 's Outer Sunset, is a deliberate offering of local artisan furniture, clothing, tools, books, household goods, jewelry, and "a little bit of everything useful."Each product is selected with thoughtfulness and care as a brand they support in mission, passion, and aesthetic. Worth a visit, even if to just be inspired by the visual feast!