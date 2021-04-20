General San Martín Park

Truly Alive in Mendoza, Argentina

Exhausted as I was after my 8-hour flight from Miami to Santiago, Chile, my brain kicked into overdrive on the flight over the Andes as I willed it to remember as much of the awe inspiring views as possible. To my surprise, there would be no downshifting from that overdrive for the duration of my trip.

The smells of meats cooking over grapevine fires throughout the city and the promise of imbibing the world's best Malbec kept me constantly if not artificially hungry. Luckily, the food is plentiful and affordable—and amazing. Because the area is built upon a desert and water is a rare commodity, fruits and vegetables are coddled. No heavy, automated farm equipment is used and the result is like tasting your mother's love in the scramble eggs.

Balance can be found (read: calories can be burned) in a thoroughly walkable city with infinite pockets of wonder and a warm, open attitude toward non-residents. English is rare on the side streets and my Spanish sucks, but communication was mystically easy. The climate was absolutely perfect at all times and the sight of lovers taking siesta each afternoon in any of the town squares made me nostalgic for simpler times. Memories of barrel tastings, al fresco lunches, evening strolls and easy conversations play on my mind's movie screen as if projected onto the unmoving backdrop of the Andes. The flight home found me in the enviable position of having heavier luggage (thanks to several bottles of wine) yet substantially less baggage.