Gelato Messina Surry Hills

Eat at Surry Hills Gelato

The founders of Gelato Messina set out to, “set the benchmark for gelato in Australia .” I’ve eaten at my fair share of Gelaterias around the world and Gelato Messina ranked among my favorites (even in Italy ). Here they pay attention to detail—making every batch from scratch only using raw, natural ingredients—and readily experiment with tastes. Often they have over 40 flavors so, while feeling overwhelmed by food FOMO (fear of missing out), I found solace in planning to come back at least twice over the course of my stay. It’s situated across from a park in Surry Hills (a charming neighborhood), so pickup a cone and take a stroll.