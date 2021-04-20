Gelato Messina Surry Hills
389 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
| +61 2 9332 1191
Photo courtesy of Gelato Messina Surry Hills
Sun - Thur 12pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11:30pm
Eat at Surry Hills GelatoThe founders of Gelato Messina set out to, “set the benchmark for gelato in Australia.” I’ve eaten at my fair share of Gelaterias around the world and Gelato Messina ranked among my favorites (even in Italy). Here they pay attention to detail—making every batch from scratch only using raw, natural ingredients—and readily experiment with tastes. Often they have over 40 flavors so, while feeling overwhelmed by food FOMO (fear of missing out), I found solace in planning to come back at least twice over the course of my stay. It’s situated across from a park in Surry Hills (a charming neighborhood), so pickup a cone and take a stroll.
over 5 years ago
Amazing Gelato in Surry Hills
My husband and I went to Gelato Messina in Surry Hills (there are other locations in Sydney) after reading another review on Afar. There was a line out the door at 10 pm but it moved quickly. They had some wild flavors of gelato, and I regretfully chose boring raspberry sorbet and vanilla bean gelato (it was delicious, of course), but my husband was more adventurous choosing a combination of salted coconut and mango and hazelnut espresso. Some of the other flavors were banana split, apple pie, salted caramel, and tiramisu. Go here for a great summery treat in Sydney. Take note that they accept cash only.