Just the right gelato
The aptly named Gelato Giusto (meaning gelato done right) is an ice cream must. Former pastry chef Vittoria Bortolazzo makes delicious gelato every day from regional, organic fruit, high quality milk, and lots of love. Flavor selection is only a few (between six and fourteen) and covers the standards like strawberry, mandarin, and chocolate, as well as a daily surprise such as banana-chocolate-hazelnut and white chocolate, almond, strawberry, and rhubarb. Tip: go back a few times to make sure you taste them all.