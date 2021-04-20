Ti Amo, Gelatiamo
Gelatiamo is a cute little gelato cafe in downtown Seattle
, just a couple of blocks away from the Seattle Art Museum and Pike Place Market. They use lots of local ingredients in their creamy confections, like organic milk from Fresh Breeze Farms and Skagit Valley berries. They usually have about a dozen flavors (the caramel is particularly good), as well as a selection of pastries and cookies, and their mouth-watering gelato cakes — layers of marsala-soaked sponge cake and your choice of gelato flavors. During the holidays, they also have panettone, the heavenly Italian sweet bread studded with candied orange and lemon and raisins. Gelatiamo has espresso drinks, too, in case you like your ice cream affogato-style.