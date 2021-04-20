Where are you going?
Gelatiamo

1400 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Ti Amo, Gelatiamo Seattle Washington United States

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm

Ti Amo, Gelatiamo

Gelatiamo is a cute little gelato cafe in downtown Seattle, just a couple of blocks away from the Seattle Art Museum and Pike Place Market. They use lots of local ingredients in their creamy confections, like organic milk from Fresh Breeze Farms and Skagit Valley berries. They usually have about a dozen flavors (the caramel is particularly good), as well as a selection of pastries and cookies, and their mouth-watering gelato cakes — layers of marsala-soaked sponge cake and your choice of gelato flavors. During the holidays, they also have panettone, the heavenly Italian sweet bread studded with candied orange and lemon and raisins. Gelatiamo has espresso drinks, too, in case you like your ice cream affogato-style.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

