Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gelateria Nico

Fodamenta Zattere al Ponte Longo, 922, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
Website
| +39 041 522 5293
Gelateria Nico Venice Italy
Gelato Venice Italy
Gelateria Nico Venice Italy
Gelato Venice Italy

More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 9pm

Gelateria Nico

Let's be honest; the gelato is OK in Venice, but it has nothing on the view. Some people require both, which means Gelateria Nico is the only place to come. Sure, one of Venice's best gelato joints, Grom, has Campo San Barnaba. But nothing beats Gelateria Nico's enviable place on the Zattere where the the sunsets throw pink light on the houses just over the water on Giudecca Island. They also sell more than just gelato. You can buy a negroni or a snack, and sunbath here all afternoon and into the evening if it suites you. The few tables out front are precious, so a wait for seating is almost always guaranteed.
By AFAR Traveler

More Recommendations

Jennifer DeLap
almost 7 years ago

Gelato

Gelato. Italy. Enough said.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30