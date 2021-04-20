Gelateria Nico
Fodamenta Zattere al Ponte Longo, 922, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
| +39 041 522 5293
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 9pm
Gelateria NicoLet's be honest; the gelato is OK in Venice, but it has nothing on the view. Some people require both, which means Gelateria Nico is the only place to come. Sure, one of Venice's best gelato joints, Grom, has Campo San Barnaba. But nothing beats Gelateria Nico's enviable place on the Zattere where the the sunsets throw pink light on the houses just over the water on Giudecca Island. They also sell more than just gelato. You can buy a negroni or a snack, and sunbath here all afternoon and into the evening if it suites you. The few tables out front are precious, so a wait for seating is almost always guaranteed.
