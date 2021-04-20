Gelateria Gianni
Via Monte Grappa, 11, 40121 Bologna BO, Italy
+39 051 233008
Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Sat 12pm - 12am
Gelato Gets Ultra-CreativeWhen I travel, I visit places only once because I want to try everything. I went to Gelateria Gianni twice during my day and a half in Bologna.
The map outside points out that all the ingredients used in their gelato come from the regions known for them.Their pine nuts come from Pisa, their chocolate from Venezuela, and their lemon from Sicily and Amalfi, for example.
Inside, the colors and names of the gelato will captivate your eyes before your taste buds get to experience bliss. The "Signore degli Anelli" (literally Lord of the Rings) features cream, hazelnuts, and white chocolate biscotti. "Inferno" (Hell) fuses black cherry, fiordilatte, and wafers. "Il sole" (the sun) includes vanilla, orange, chocolate, and almonds.
In 2013, Gelateria Gianni won the Gelateria of the Year prize. In 2014, they won my heart.