Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gelateria Bibo'

Banchi di Sotto, 63, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
Gelato Siena Italy
Coffee Gelato Siena Italy
Gelato Siena Italy
Coffee Gelato Siena Italy

More info

Tue - Sun 8am - 2am

Gelato

My husband and I visited Italy in May and one of our favorite things was the amazing gelato! In every town we visited - from Venice to Pisa to Florence - we had to try the gelato to see which town's was best. This vanilla bean gelato in Sienna was just delicious, one of my favorites.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Coffee Gelato

On a trip to Italy this May, my husband and I loved the gelato so much that we felt compelled to try some in each of the towns we visited over the course of our two-week vacation. This coffee gelato in Sienna was my husband's favorite. Gelato definitely is something to indulge in on any visit to Italy!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30