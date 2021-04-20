Gelateria Bibo'
Banchi di Sotto, 63, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
Tue - Sun 8am - 2am
GelatoMy husband and I visited Italy in May and one of our favorite things was the amazing gelato! In every town we visited - from Venice to Pisa to Florence - we had to try the gelato to see which town's was best. This vanilla bean gelato in Sienna was just delicious, one of my favorites.
almost 7 years ago
Coffee Gelato
On a trip to Italy this May, my husband and I loved the gelato so much that we felt compelled to try some in each of the towns we visited over the course of our two-week vacation. This coffee gelato in Sienna was my husband's favorite. Gelato definitely is something to indulge in on any visit to Italy!