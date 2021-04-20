Gef Pa'go 4, Inarajan, Guam

Cultural Immersion at Gef Pa'go Learn traditional methods of basket weaving, sea salt production, and coconut candy making at Gef Pa'go, a Chamorro cultural village located in southern Inarajan.



The grounds of Gef Pa'go reflect those of a 19th-century Chamorro settlement, with huts showcasing different architectural styles and exhibits describing life during Spanish colonization.



Don’t miss the tiny gift shop, which offers some of the only locally made products on island.



Gef Pa'go is open daily in the mornings. Admission is $10 for adults/$5 for children, which includes demonstrations.