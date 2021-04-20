Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque
Sarači 8, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
+387 33 532-144
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Sarajevo: A European Capital Reborn
Sarajevo is Europe without tourists. A stroll downtown takes you through time, from the Baščaršija district, with its 16th-century mosque and tiny Ottoman-era shops, into the Austro-Hungarian quarter, and finally to Yugoslavian-era apartment blocks. Sidewalk cafés serve strong coffee to residents reclaiming their city from its recent history of conflict. The Miljacka River flows beneath graceful bridges, and you won’t see a Starbucks anywhere. Go now, before word gets out.
And take a look at Jeremy’s video of Sarajevo’s cafe culture. This appeared in the September/October 2011 issue.