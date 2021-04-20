Where are you going?
Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

201 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD 20745, USA
Website
| +1 301-965-4000
ICE! Fort Washington Maryland United States

ICE!

Taking a picture of a couple of my cousins and their friends as we navigated through this winter wonderland of Christmas holiday-themed scenes made up of over 5,000 blocks of ice at a combined weight of two million pounds! Hosted by the Gaylord National Resort from mid-November to early January, ICE! brings in 40 of the best master sculptors from Harbin, a city in northeast China, which is world-famous for its Harbin International Snow and Ice Festival every winter. The crew arrive in October to build and hand-carve the 15,000 square foot attraction in a month's time. Oversized coats are provided but do dress accordingly for the internal temperature is strictly maintained at nine degrees (Fahrenheit). Pre-purchased tickets are strongly recommended.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

