Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center 201 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD 20745, USA

ICE! Taking a picture of a couple of my cousins and their friends as we navigated through this winter wonderland of Christmas holiday-themed scenes made up of over 5,000 blocks of ice at a combined weight of two million pounds! Hosted by the Gaylord National Resort from mid-November to early January, ICE! brings in 40 of the best master sculptors from Harbin, a city in northeast China, which is world-famous for its Harbin International Snow and Ice Festival every winter. The crew arrive in October to build and hand-carve the 15,000 square foot attraction in a month's time. Oversized coats are provided but do dress accordingly for the internal temperature is strictly maintained at nine degrees (Fahrenheit). Pre-purchased tickets are strongly recommended.