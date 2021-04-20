Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gaya Junction

823002, Station Rd, Gol Bagicha, Gaya, Bihar 823001, India
Unlikely Art Gaya India

Unlikely Art

Indian ingenuity is what I like to call this. What better way to decorate your bike then using your old compact discs?

I spotted this bike in the colorful town of Bodhgaya in India's Bihar province. The town is sprinkled with Buddhist monasteries but this was by far the most original piece of art that I saw.

The closest train station to Bodhgaya is in Gaya about 5 kilometers away and once you arrive at Gaya Station simply go outside and find a moto driver that offers a good price.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30