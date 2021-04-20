Gaya Junction 823002, Station Rd, Gol Bagicha, Gaya, Bihar 823001, India

Unlikely Art Indian ingenuity is what I like to call this. What better way to decorate your bike then using your old compact discs?



I spotted this bike in the colorful town of Bodhgaya in India's Bihar province. The town is sprinkled with Buddhist monasteries but this was by far the most original piece of art that I saw.



The closest train station to Bodhgaya is in Gaya about 5 kilometers away and once you arrive at Gaya Station simply go outside and find a moto driver that offers a good price.