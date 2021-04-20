Where are you going?
Gatorland

14501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837, USA
Website
| +1 407-855-5496
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Gatorland

This old-school Florida attraction devoted to the state’s most notorious reptile tends to get lost in the shadow of Orlando’s big-name theme parks. But if you’re looking to see alligators, this is the spot. The self-dubbed alligator capital of the world, the 110-acre park has a zip line that takes you flying across an alligator breeding marsh, nighttime visits to gator-infested swamps where you’ll feed the animals hot dogs, and even a “Gator Wrestlin’ Arena” where you can put your hands around the jaws of the beasts.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Orlando's Best Attraction

Since 1949, Gatorland has been raising, rescuing and allowing the public to get up close and personal with not only Florida gators, but also crocodiles from other parts of the world. Sure, check out Universal Studios and Disney World while in Orlando, but if you miss Gatorland, you'll be missing out!
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

one of the locals

one of the gators hamming it up for the camera at Gatorland!

