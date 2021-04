Gatorland

This old-school Florida attraction devoted to the state’s most notorious reptile tends to get lost in the shadow of Orlando ’s big-name theme parks. But if you’re looking to see alligators, this is the spot. The self-dubbed alligator capital of the world, the 110-acre park has a zip line that takes you flying across an alligator breeding marsh, nighttime visits to gator-infested swamps where you’ll feed the animals hot dogs, and even a “Gator Wrestlin’ Arena” where you can put your hands around the jaws of the beasts.