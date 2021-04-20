Champlain Lookout

Gatineau Park
Canada’s a big country, so it’s only fitting its capital has a big park. Gatineau Park
, just over the border in Québec, extends north from the city like a large woodland wedge, more than 100 times the size of New York’s Central Park. The bottom point of the wedge is just a ten-minute drive, or a 20-minute bike ride, from Parliament Hill. You can hike to the summit of King Mountain, go underground in the Lusk Cave, or step back in time at the Mackenzie King Estate
.