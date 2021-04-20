Gather
Dine at Gather, a "Michael Pollan Book Come to Life," in BerkeleyFor anyone interested in local, sustainable, and delicious cuisine, having the New York Times call a restaurant “a Michael Pollan book come to life” is reason enough to stop by for dinner. And the history of Gather Restaurant lives up to its reputation.
After founding an outdoor adventure program and an organic catering service, Gather co-owners and longtime friends Eric Fenster and Ari Derfel opened the restaurant in 2009 in the LEED-certified David Brower Center, not too far from UC Berkeley’s campus. The restaurant became an instant neighborhood favorite—in fact, Fenster and Derfel funded Gather’s opening with the help of a large network of local investors—and still is today, serving weekday lunch, weekend brunch, and dinner every night (try any of the fish options).
Chef Sean Baker serves up an even combination of vegetable and omnivore dishes, plans his menus based on conversations with Gather’s local farmers and purveyors, and forages ingredients like flowers, pollen, and mushrooms. An “Omnivore’s Solution,” indeed.
