Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa

43200 CO-141, Gateway, CO 81522, USA
+1 970-931-2458
The Amazing Sights of a Discovery Retreat Gateway Colorado United States
Discovery Retreats

Discovery Retreats blends learning with unique travel experiences. They are themed retreats for the “incurably curious.” It was an amazing opportunity to ask questions of experts and get out in the field with them. Located at the Gateway Canyons Resort in Gateway, Colorado, you get time to learn, hike, horseback ride and enjoy spa time. Perfect for me - my brain never stops going even on vacation.
By Eileen Marable

Eileen Marable
almost 7 years ago

The Amazing Sights of a Discovery Retreat

We've saw so many beautiful sights from this Western Experience at Discovery Retreats. From 200 million year old dinosaur tracks, the "zorse," aerial views of the Palisade and Canyon and the stunning C.J. Brafford with her flute playing and storytelling.

