Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa
43200 CO-141, Gateway, CO 81522, USA
+1 970-931-2458
More info
Discovery RetreatsDiscovery Retreats blends learning with unique travel experiences. They are themed retreats for the “incurably curious.” It was an amazing opportunity to ask questions of experts and get out in the field with them. Located at the Gateway Canyons Resort in Gateway, Colorado, you get time to learn, hike, horseback ride and enjoy spa time. Perfect for me - my brain never stops going even on vacation.
almost 7 years ago
The Amazing Sights of a Discovery Retreat
We've saw so many beautiful sights from this Western Experience at Discovery Retreats. From 200 million year old dinosaur tracks, the "zorse," aerial views of the Palisade and Canyon and the stunning C.J. Brafford with her flute playing and storytelling.