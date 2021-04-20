Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gates Pass Blvd

8451 W McCain Loop, Tucson, AZ 85735, USA
+1 520-883-4200
Beetle and Orb Tucson Arizona United States

Beetle and Orb

We had gone to Gates Pass, just west of Tucson, to watch the sun set—one of the 'must-do' things in this desert city, for residents and visitors alike...On this cloudless evening, though, this particular sunset was not turning into one of those technicolor layer-cake-in-the-sky postcard-scenes; not disappointing, just not a 'spectacular' view...

Then, perched on a jojoba plant, this longhorn beetle caught my eye. I ended up taking more photos of this bug than of the orange horizon. There's always something to see--a reminder to always be ready to shift my perspective.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30