Gates Pass Blvd 8451 W McCain Loop, Tucson, AZ 85735, USA

Beetle and Orb We had gone to Gates Pass, just west of Tucson, to watch the sun set—one of the 'must-do' things in this desert city, for residents and visitors alike...On this cloudless evening, though, this particular sunset was not turning into one of those technicolor layer-cake-in-the-sky postcard-scenes; not disappointing, just not a 'spectacular' view...



Then, perched on a jojoba plant, this longhorn beetle caught my eye. I ended up taking more photos of this bug than of the orange horizon. There's always something to see--a reminder to always be ready to shift my perspective.