Gasthof Hotel zur Post
Andechsstraße 1, 82211 Herrsching am Ammersee, Germany
| +49 8152 396270
Warm, Local Inn in Bavaria
Gasthof Hotel zur Post is located in the town of Herrsching, on the shores of Lake Ammersee in Bavaria, Germany. A 30-minute train ride from Munich, it is a quiet getaway popular with locals and tourists looking for a low-key alternative for a country weekend.
The historic hotel, located in the center of Herrsching, originally began as a guesthouse for feudal knights in 1456 and later served as a post house. This small inn has been renovated to include 17 cozy guest rooms decorated in a very simple Bavarian style.
The inn's tavern serves Bavarian and Austrian specialities, including whole roasted fish, bratwurst and potato dumplings. There is also a small bistro with a terrace and a large beer garden shaded with chestnut trees. Gasthof Hotel zur Post is a comfortable retreat and a great value.
http://www.post-herrsching.de/