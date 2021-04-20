Where are you going?
Gasthof Hotel zur Post

Andechsstraße 1, 82211 Herrsching am Ammersee, Germany
Website
| +49 8152 396270
Warm, Local Inn in Bavaria Herrsching Am Ammersee Germany
Gasthof Hotel zur Post is located in the town of Herrsching, on the shores of Lake Ammersee in Bavaria, Germany. A 30-minute train ride from Munich, it is a quiet getaway popular with locals and tourists looking for a low-key alternative for a country weekend.

The historic hotel, located in the center of Herrsching, originally began as a guesthouse for feudal knights in 1456 and later served as a post house. This small inn has been renovated to include 17 cozy guest rooms decorated in a very simple Bavarian style.

The inn's tavern serves Bavarian and Austrian specialities, including whole roasted fish, bratwurst and potato dumplings. There is also a small bistro with a terrace and a large beer garden shaded with chestnut trees. Gasthof Hotel zur Post is a comfortable retreat and a great value.

By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador

