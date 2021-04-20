Where are you going?
Gasteig

Rosenheimer Str. 5, 81667 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 480980
Munich's Cultural Center Munich Germany

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

Gasteig is Munich's cultural center. It hosts the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, the Richard Strauss Conservatory, the Volkshochschule (continuing education courses) and the large municipal library which has a section of English language books. There are a variety of events happening there daily from concerts, to lectures, to book readings, to theatrical performances. Most of the performances are conducted in German, but the musical performances are something that everyone can enjoy.

There is also a cafe, a restaurant, and a few small unique shops on site.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

