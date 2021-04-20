Gaslight Theatre
7010 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710, USA
| +1 520-886-9428
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm
Fun Night for All—Dinner-Theater/VaudevilleA faux Wild West building connected to a 1950s diner in a strip-mall parking lot—don't let the surroundings mislead you—the Gaslight Theatre has been a hit in Tucson for 35 years, and if you're in town, you should plan for an evening here.
The shows are always family-friendly—clever enough for adults, clean enough for the kids—and they're usually spoofs. (Right now, you can see "Buccaneers of the Caribbean." Recent shows include "The Lone Stranger" and "Arizona Smith and the Relic of Doom.")
With audience participation and top-notch musicians (the specialty is '50s and '60s piano rock), the productions are always labors of fun...and you can order "Grandma Tony's Pizza," recently voted as some of the best pizza in town...