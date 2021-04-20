Gaslamp Quarter

Take a Self-Guided Art Tour in the Gaslamp, San Diego

The Gaslamp district in San Diego has several art galleries that are in a tight radius, making it easy to create your own, self-guided art tour. There are plenty of restaurants and pubs for when you want to stop and grab a bite to eat.



Most of the galleries feature local artists and a couple, such as the Chuck Jones Gallery and Art of Tim Cantor Galleries, are artist-specific. At the Alexander Salazar Fine Art Gallery, you will also find a working artist studio, where you can watch the featured artist working behind a large glass wall.



A self-guided art tour is a wonderful way to spend the day walking around the Gaslamp, while enjoying amazing works of art in all mediums. Almost all the galleries are located in historic Gaslamp buildings. The image above is the Michael Wolf Fine Arts Gallery.