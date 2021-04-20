Where are you going?
Garrafeira Alfaia wine bar

125 Rua Diário de Notícias
Website
| +351 21 343 3079
Sipping Wine in a Bairro Alto Cellaret
Sun 4pm - 1am
Mon, Wed 3pm - 12am
Thur - Sat 3pm - 1am

Sipping Wine in a Bairro Alto Cellaret

A cellaret in the middle of Bairro Alto, here you can sit outside. If there isn’t an empty bench, just ask for one and for something that can be used as a table—or sit inside in a room with bright colors on the walls, remembering the tradition of ancient gatherings, with a glass of wine and petiscos (snacks).

The selections are red wine and Oporto wine. If you need help in choosing, just ask the waiter which one you should taste. To accompany, ask for a cheese from Azeitão or Niza; but if you feel really hungry, just go to the other side of the street, they also own a restaurant where you can sit outside and dine.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

