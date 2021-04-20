Where are you going?
Garita

Bajo Garita, Provincia de Alajuela, La Garita, Costa Rica
Eye Contact La Garita Costa Rica

Eye Contact

No cage...just a perch under the forest canopy at the "Zoo Ave" bird sanctuary, just west of San José, Costa Rica.

Several of the parrots and macaws do "speak," but most of these splendid creatures are not pets; tame enough, though, so you can safely get very close...

...unflinching eye contact from an animal whose intelligence can equal that of a 5-year-old child, whose life-span can equal that of a human. Many of these birds are going extinct in their traditional habitats—from deforestation, poaching...

For more information:
http://costarica.com/attractions/zoo-ave/

By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
