Eye Contact No cage...just a perch under the forest canopy at the "Zoo Ave" bird sanctuary, just west of San José, Costa Rica.



Several of the parrots and macaws do "speak," but most of these splendid creatures are not pets; tame enough, though, so you can safely get very close...



...unflinching eye contact from an animal whose intelligence can equal that of a 5-year-old child, whose life-span can equal that of a human. Many of these birds are going extinct in their traditional habitats—from deforestation, poaching...



http://costarica.com/attractions/zoo-ave/



