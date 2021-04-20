Garganta del Diablo Ruta Nacional 68

Sing into the Ear of Giants Given its remote nature – a few hours by car from Salta - the Calchaquí Valley remains an out-of-the-way wonderland, the perfect place to break up days spent Cafayate wine tasting, polo playing, and relaxing. Garganta del Diablo, pictured here, is a mammoth stone amphitheater set deep within the valley. It is easy to reach from the highway, and a short drive from Cafayate – which makes this, and the Tres Cruces Lookout, and excellent double dip for those looking for sights a bit further afield from the town itself. Or, make this the trailhead for deeper adventures into the valley.