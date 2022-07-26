Garden State Hotel
Garden State Hotel might refer to itself as a pub, but this rambling CBD venue is more like a perennially popular indoor garden party. Spread over several levels are segmented sitting areas, serviced by three bars and two kitchens. The most coveted seats are certainly those beneath the soaring glass atrium, which features mature trees and glowing orb lights. Add a long list of tap beers, wines by the glass, and house cocktails, plus snacks like cheese plates and cauliflower fritters, and you have the ultimate beer garden.