Garden State Hotel

101 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
| +61 3 8396 5777
Sun - Wed 11am - 11pm
Thur 11am - 12pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 3am

Garden State Hotel might refer to itself as a pub, but this rambling CBD venue is more like a perennially popular indoor garden party. Spread over several levels are segmented sitting areas, serviced by three bars and two kitchens. The most coveted seats are certainly those beneath the soaring glass atrium, which features mature trees and glowing orb lights. Add a long list of tap beers, wines by the glass, and house cocktails, plus snacks like cheese plates and cauliflower fritters, and you have the ultimate beer garden.
By Eleani Purcell , AFAR Local Expert

