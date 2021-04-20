Garden of the Sleeping Giant

Go Play in the Mud Down and dirty fun can be found at this series of mud pools and hot springs. Don't expect fancy, though, because this is a basic experience with a simple toilet and changing room. But it's definitely memorable. Kids (young and old) will no doubt treasure photos of themselves covered in black mud from head to toe. The Sabeto Hot Springs are located on Waloko Road, past the Garden of the Sleeping Giant (shown in the photo).



