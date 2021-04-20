Garden of the Sleeping Giant
Go Play in the MudDown and dirty fun can be found at this series of mud pools and hot springs. Don't expect fancy, though, because this is a basic experience with a simple toilet and changing room. But it's definitely memorable. Kids (young and old) will no doubt treasure photos of themselves covered in black mud from head to toe. The Sabeto Hot Springs are located on Waloko Road, past the Garden of the Sleeping Giant (shown in the photo).
Blissful Orchid-Filled Gardens
This garden, created by the late actor Raymond Burr (of "Perry Mason" and "Ironsides" TV fame), contains more than 2,000 different kinds of orchids, covering 20 hectares of grounds. Burr started it in 1977 to house his own private collection.
The unusual name comes from the outline of the hills behind the property, which resemble a sleeping giant. in addition to orchids of all sorts (both native and non-native), the garden is home to a collection of native Fijian plants and lily ponds. It's a lovely spot to relax and refresh from a long flight.
The Garden of the Sleeping Giant is located in the foothills of the Nausori Highlands, about a 10-minute drive north of Nadi. It's best to drive or take a cab - and be sure to negotiate for a round trip. You might also consider including the nearby mud baths.
Photo by Tim O'Shea /Flickr.
